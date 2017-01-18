Rookie star Patrik Laine skated with the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier this month.

The Jets confirmed Laine's participation in their morning skate on their Twitter feed, adding that there is still no timetable for his return to action.

Laine has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 7 when he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.

The 18-year-old Finn has 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games with the Jets.