Stanley Cup notes: Maple Leafs' Komarov skates but ruled out for Game 4

While Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock isn't counting on Leo Komarov for Thursday's home game against Boston (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET), the forward appears close to a return to the lineup.

The feisty Komarov, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarter-final and sat out Monday's Game 3, took to the ice for Thursday's optional morning skate at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

The Leafs, who will attempt to tie the best-of-seven series at two games apiece, are minus much of their grit up front without Komarov and Nazem Kadri, who will serve the third and final game of his three-game suspension on Thursday.

Bozak on how Kadri is handling watching <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> in playoffs without him: "For him to have to sit out knowing he could contribute has to be tough, but then again he’s excited for us, he was really happy with the way we played last game. He’s going to be really excited to get back." —@kristen_shilton

Preds' Hartman to have NHL hearing

Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman was scheduled to have a telephone hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Thursday.

The 23-year-old right-winger's shoulder met the head of Colorado forward Carl Soderberg early in the third period of the Predators' 3-2 win on Wednesday night in Denver.

Hartman was assessed a charging penalty on the play, while Soderberg left the game and didn't return.

Earlier in Wednesday's contest, Hartman attempted to line up Svenn Andrighetto from a distance but didn't connect with the Avalanche player, prompting Andrighetto to stick Hartman below the belt.

Mike Milbury on <a href="https://twitter.com/PredsNHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PredsNHL</a>’s Ryan Hartman: “Maybe the league will do Nashville a favor by giving him a suspension.” Ouch. He wasn’t good tonight, though, and Milbury seems confident Hartman will be suspended for that hit. —@RyanCallahan247

Hartman was penalized for holding Andrighetto's stick and roughing, giving him three penalties on the night.

Jets minus Myers for Game 5?

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled Sami Niku from the American Hockey League, so it appears fellow defenceman Tyler Myers won't be head coach Paul Maurice's Game 5 lineup on Friday against Minnesota.

In Game 3, the six-foot-eight shutdown rearguard collided awkwardly with Wild forward Marcus Foligno.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> D pairings: <br>Morrow - Byfuglien <br>Niku - Trouba<br>Chiarot - Poolman —@ScottBilleck

With Josh Morrissey suspended for Friday's game, Niku would become the second Winnipeg defenceman to make his playoff debut in as many games after Tucker Poolman did so on Tuesday, registering three shots on goal and a blocked shot in 8:17 of ice time.

Toby Enstrom and Dmitry Kulikov are the other Jets blue-liners sidelined by injury.

Couturier questionable for Flyers in Game 5

Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier didn't rule out a return for Friday's Game 5 against the hometown Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 25-year-old centre had to be helped off the ice at Tuesday's practice and was spotted limping to the dressing room following a collision with teammate Radko Gudas.

Couturier is listed as day to day but general manager Ron Hextall told reporters that the Phoenix native would make the short trek to Pittsburgh, which leads the first-round series three games to one.

Couturier posted a career-high 76 points in the regular season but has just two goals in 21 NHL playoff starts.

Avalanche turn to Hammond in goal

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar hopes "The Hamburglar" can help his team avoid playoff elimination on Friday night.

Andrew Hammond will tend goal for the Avalanche after starter Jonathan Bernier suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday night's 3-2 loss to the visiting Nashville Predators.

Hammond relieved Bernier to start the third period and turned aside all eight shots he faced in his first post-season appearance since April 17, 2015, while a member of the Ottawa Senators.

Colorado acquired the 30-year-old Hammond in November as part of the Matt Duchene trade.

Caps' Stephenson back in scoring role

Saskatoon's Chandler Stephenson, who played throughout the Washington Capitals lineup during the regular season, was skating on the left side of the second forward unit during Thursday's morning skate.

The 23-year-old scored six goals and 18 points in his first full NHL season but has been held off the scoresheet in the Capitals' first-round series against the Blue Jackets, which resumes Thursday at Columbus.

Stephenson didn't crack Washington's opening night roster and later cleared waivers but impressed head coach Barry Trotz early in the season with his urgent play. The 2012 third-round draft pick spent much of the previous four seasons with Hershey in the American Hockey League.

In other Capitals news, forward T.J. Oshie didn't skate Thursday morning. He has been taking maintenance days during the series and then suiting up for games. Travis Boyd participated in line rushes on the right side at practice alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Stephenson.

Jakub Vrana, who played Game 3 in place of injured forward Andre Burakovsky, is expected to skate on the fourth line Thursday night. Burakovsky is nursing an upper-body injury and didn't travel to Columbus.