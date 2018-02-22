Coyotes acquire goalie Darcy Kuemper from Kings

The Arizona Coyotes acquired goalie Darcy Kuemper from the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday for forward Tobias Rieder and goalie Scott Wedgewood.

The 27-year-old Kuemper was 10-1-3 with a 2.10 goals-against average in 19 games for the Kings this season. He's 51-35-17 with a 2.52 GAA in 104 career games with Minnesota and Los Angeles.

Kuemper extension in ARIZ in 2 years at a $1.85M AAV —@FriedgeHNIC

'Excellent tandem'

The 6-foot-5 Kuemper will join Antti Raanta in goal for the Coyotes.

"Darcy is a big, talented goaltender who is having an excellent year," general manager John Chayka said in a team statement. "You need great goaltending in this league in order to be successful and with Antti and Darcy, we are confident that we have an excellent tandem for the future."

The 25-year-old Rieder, from Germany, had eight goals and 11 assists in 58 games for Arizona this season. He has 51 goals and 60 assists in 292 career games, all with the Coyotes.

Wedgewood was 5-9-4 with a 3.45 GAA in 20 games this season for Arizona. The 25-year-old goalie appeared in four games for New Jersey in 2015-16.