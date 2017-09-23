The Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout to win both of the NHL's first-ever preseason games in China.
Saturday's game in Beijing caps a push by the NHL to popularize ice hockey in China ahead of the country's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The Kings won the first game in Shanghai on Thursday, 5-2.
Jake Muzzin opened the scoring for the Kings in the first period. Vancouver tied the score 3-3 in the third period with a goal from Chris Tanev but after a scoreless overtime, Jonny Brodzinski sealed the win for the Kings in the shootout.
