Kings strike late to defeat Oilers

Paul LaDue scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play with 5:27 remaining and the Los Angeles Kings pulled away late in a 5-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for his fourth straight win, although his shutout streak ended at 193:58 — the second-longest in Los Angeles history behind Jonathan Quick's mark of 202:11 in October 2011.

Adrian Kempe and Kyle Clifford also scored for the Kings, who are 5-2-0 after losing six in a row.

"These are games we want to win," Clifford said. "We want to have an identity that we're a third-period hockey team, so we came out ready to play."

Milestone night for Doughty

Drew Doughty got his 300th NHL assist and 400th career point for Los Angeles. Current general manager Rob Blake is the only other defenceman in franchise history to reach both milestones.

Connor McDavid scored for the third straight game and Leon Draisaitl had a power-play goal for the Oilers, who failed to earn a point for the second time in their past eight games (5-2-1). Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

LaDue put the Kings back in front 3-2 at 14:33 of the third period with his second NHL goal. Edmonton challenged for goaltender interference, but the play stood as called.

Alex Iafallo and Anze Kopitar added empty-net goals.

"They obviously gained some momentum in the second. We took a couple penalties we shouldn't have," LaDue said. "I thought we came out strong in the third and we executed to our game plan, and it paid off."

McDavid continues goal streak

McDavid tied it 2-all at 10:20 of the second by beating Kuemper between his legs, giving him seven goals in his last three games.

Edmonton had three chances to take the lead early in the third, starting when Darnell Nurse's shot hit the post. Kuemper then made a sprawling save to stop Michael Cammalleri's follow-up before Milan Lucic hit the post again.

"The post was a good friend of ours tonight," Kings coach John Stevens said. "We had some luck there on those plays there, but at the end of the day I thought the guys dug in, did a good job there and got the ship righted and found a way to win the hockey game before we hit the road."