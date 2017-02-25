Goalie Jonathan Quick has returned to the Los Angeles Kings after injuring his groin in the first period of the season opener.
Quick led the Kings during warmups before Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
He's back. #HockeyIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/QCycaMQNsw—
@LAKings
The two-time Stanley Cup winner missed 59 games with the injury, which occurred Oct. 12 against San Jose. He has been skating with the Kings for several weeks, but he didn't make any rehabilitation starts in the minors.
The Kings only announced his return by activating him from injured reserve 40 minutes before the opening faceoff.
Quick won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012 when the eighth-seeded Kings steamrolled the competition on their way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup title.
When healthy, Quick has been the Kings' starting goalie since December 2008.
