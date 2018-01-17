Kid Rock set to perform at NHL All-Star Game
Singer will take the stage during 2nd intermission on Jan. 28
Kid Rock will headline the entertainment at the upcoming 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 28, the league announced on Tuesday.
The 2018 <a href="https://twitter.com/Honda?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Honda</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> Game will feature <a href="https://twitter.com/KidRock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KidRock</a> as the headlining entertainment! <a href="https://t.co/rhwYqjr4Em">pic.twitter.com/rhwYqjr4Em</a>—@NHL
Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.
Kid Rock will be touring across the United States in promotion of his new album. He recently made headlines when it appeared he was preparing to make a Republican "Senate bid" last summer, which he later admitted was a publicity stunt.
The choice of performers left some NHL fans puzzled:
Kid rock to play the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> game.... every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hockey</a> fan right now... <a href="https://t.co/d07L2y5ZHE">pic.twitter.com/d07L2y5ZHE</a>—@ABNTHockey
Opens up Twitter* <br><br> The headline reads that Kid Rock is performing at the 2018 NHL All Star game.... <a href="https://t.co/tw9jUH1dlA">pic.twitter.com/tw9jUH1dlA</a>—@AlexTheGreatzz
The all-star festivities will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 27 with the skills competition, followed by the divisional battles the following day. Both will be streamed live on CBC Sports.ca
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.