Kid Rock set to perform at NHL All-Star Game

Kid Rock will headline the entertainment at the upcoming 2018 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa on Sunday, Jan. 28, the league announced on Tuesday.

The 2018 <a href="https://twitter.com/Honda?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Honda</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> Game will feature <a href="https://twitter.com/KidRock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KidRock</a> as the headlining entertainment! <a href="https://t.co/rhwYqjr4Em">pic.twitter.com/rhwYqjr4Em</a> —@NHL

Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Kid Rock will be touring across the United States in promotion of his new album. He recently made headlines when it appeared he was preparing to make a Republican "Senate bid" last summer, which he later admitted was a publicity stunt.

The choice of performers left some NHL fans puzzled:

Kid rock to play the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> game.... every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hockey</a> fan right now... <a href="https://t.co/d07L2y5ZHE">pic.twitter.com/d07L2y5ZHE</a> —@ABNTHockey

Opens up Twitter* <br><br> The headline reads that Kid Rock is performing at the 2018 NHL All Star game.... <a href="https://t.co/tw9jUH1dlA">pic.twitter.com/tw9jUH1dlA</a> —@AlexTheGreatzz

The all-star festivities will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 27 with the skills competition, followed by the divisional battles the following day. Both will be streamed live on CBC Sports.ca