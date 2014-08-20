Todd Bertuzzi was an all-star forward with the Vancouver Canucks when he pummelled Steve Moore from behind 8:41 into the third period of a 9-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 8, 2004.

Moore suffered three broken vertebrae in his neck and a concussion, has not played hockey since, and sued Bertuzzi for a reported $68 million.

Bertuzzi's lawyer, Geoff Adair, said a settlement was reached Tuesday "in its totality," more than 10 years after the infamous on-ice attack and three weeks before the civil lawsuit was scheduled for trial on Sept. 8.

The Canucks confirmed Wednesday that a settlement has been reached.

Here are some key dates in the saga:

February 16, 2004

Moore, a rookie with the Avalanche, levels Canucks captain Markus Naslund with an open-ice hit.

The NHL rules the hit is legal, though Naslund winds up missing three games with a concussion.

Some Canucks are quoted as saying there is a bounty on Moore's head.

March 3, 2004

The Canucks and Avalanche face off amid fears of retaliation.

But with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on hand, no incidents occur.

March 8, 2004

The rumoured retaliation comes in a rematch as Bertuzzi punches Moore from behind and falls on top of him.

Other players pile on.

Moore is removed from the ice on a stretcher and ultimately suffers a concussion and three fractured neck vertebrae.

The injuries ultimately end his hockey career.

March 10, 2004

Bertuzzi makes a tearful apology to Moore.

March 11, 2004

The NHL suspends Bertuzzi for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs and fines the Canucks $250,000.

Bertuzzi remains under suspension for exactly 17 months, throughout the 310-day NHL lockout and is prohibited from competing in the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, two world championships and in European pro leagues.

He also forfeits $501,926.39 US in salary and hundreds of thousands of dollars more in endorsements.

June 24, 2004

Bertuzzi is charged with assault after an investigation into the hit.

December 17, 2004

The International Ice Hockey Federation suspends Bertuzzi, barring him from playing for overseas teams during the 2004-05 lockout or representing Canada in international competition.

December 22, 2004

Criminal charges filed against Bertuzzi in Vancouver result in him pleading guilty to criminal assault causing bodily harm for the hit.

He is sentenced to one year probation and 80 hours of community service.

February 2005

Moore attempts to file a lawsuit against Bertuzzi in Denver, Colo.

Months later, the presiding judge would throw the case out, ruling it would be better handled in Canada.

August 8, 2005

Bertuzzi is reinstated to the NHL.

December 21, 2005

Bertuzzi once again is at the centre of a controversy when he is named to Team Canada for the Torino Olympics.

February 15, 2006

With Bertuzzi in Turin, Italy, playing for Team Canada at the Winter Games, Moore and his family succeed in filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Bertuzzi, the Canucks and Orca Bay, the parent company that owns the team.

The suit, filed through the Ontario Superior Court, seeks to have Moore compensated for lost wages and other damages.

June 23, 2006

Bertuzzi is traded from the Canucks to the Florida Panthers.

February 27, 2007

The Panthers trade Bertuzzi to the Detroit Red Wings.

July 2, 2007

Bertuzzi signs a two-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

March 2008

Moore expands his lawsuit to name former Canucks head coach Marc Crawford.

Bertuzzi sought to have Crawford included, based on the claim that his NHL contract compelled him to take orders from his coach.

July 2008

Crawford claims Bertuzzi disobeyed direct orders to get off the ice when he attacked Moore.

July 7, 2008

Bertuzzi signs one-year deal with the Calgary Flames.

December 16, 2008

Bertuzzi and Moore meet face-to-face in a court-ordered mediation session intended to help resolve the lawsuit.

The case ultimately proceeds.

August 18, 2009

Bertuzzi returns to the Red Wings as a free agent.

September 2011

Moore's lawyer, Tim Danson, discovers that Bertuzzi, Crawford and Orca Bay reached a settlement on how to share the liability should Moore win the lawsuit.

Knowledge of the deal surfaced after Bertuzzi had dropped the third-party claim against Crawford.

Danson ultimately wins an appeal to have terms of settlement disclosed.

February 23, 2012

The Red Wings re-sign Bertuzzi to a two-year contract worth more than $4 million.

August 19, 2014

Bertuzzi's lawyer says a settlement is reached in the lawsuit, but that terms are confidential.

August 20, 2014

The Canucks confirm a settlement has been reached.