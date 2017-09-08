The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former star Kevin Stevens as a special assignment scout.
The 52-year-old Stevens was a three-time all-star during his 15-year career with five teams, including eight with the Penguins. Stevens helped Pittsburgh to consecutive Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. His 17 goals during the 1991 playoffs remain a franchise record.
Stevens will be based in Boston and will scout amateurs and college free agents for Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford.
Stevens was sentenced to probation and fined $10,000 US in May after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge.
