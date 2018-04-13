Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock retiring after 22 NHL seasons
Ken Hitchcock, the most successful head coach in Dallas Stars history, is retiring after 22 seasons behind an NHL bench.
Won Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, sits 3rd all-time in victories
More to come
