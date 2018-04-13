Skip to Main Content
Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock retiring after 22 NHL seasons

Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock retiring after 22 NHL seasons

Ken Hitchcock, the most successful head coach in Dallas Stars history, is retiring after 22 seasons behind an NHL bench.

Won Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, sits 3rd all-time in victories

CBC Sports ·
Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring after 22 seasons behind an NHL bench, the team announced through a news release Friday. He guided Dallas to the franchise's first Stanley Cup title in 1999 and is third all-time in coaching victories with 823. (LM Otero/Associated Press/File)
comments

Ken Hitchcock, the most successful head coach in Dallas Stars history, is retiring after 22 seasons behind an NHL bench.

​More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us