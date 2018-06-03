Keegan Lowe signing adds to Oilers' blue-line depth
Son of current team exec, ex-Edmonton defenceman has played 311 AHL games
The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Keegan Lowe to a two-year contract.
Lowe, 25, appeared in 52 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors this season, posting 14 points (two goals, 12 assists), 65 penalty minutes and a plus-14 plus/minus rating.
The six-foot-one, 194-pound defenceman appeared in two NHL games last season, making his Oiler debut on April 5 versus the Vegas Golden Knights.
Lowe has played in four career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes.
The Edmonton native and son of Oilers Entertainment Group vice-president Kevin Lowe has appeared in 311 career AHL games, posting 69 points (15 goals, 54 assists) and 406 penalty minutes with the Bakersfield Condors, St. John's IceCaps and Charlotte Checkers.
