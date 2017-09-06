Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson has no timetable to get back on the ice following off-season foot surgery.
Karlsson, the runner-up for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman, says he hasn't been able to do anything for three months since the operation in June to repair torn tendons in his left foot. The 27-year-old played with foot fractures and torn tendons during the playoffs as the Senators reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.
At the time of the surgery, Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion forecast a four-month recovery that would allow Karlsson to start the regular season. With the Senators opening Oct. 5 against Washington, that's now in doubt.
Karlsson hopes taking it slow ensures it's not a problem he'll have to deal with later in the season.
