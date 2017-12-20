NHL fines Justin Abdelkader $5,000 US for spearing
Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for spearing New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield in Tuesday night's game.
Referee penalized Red Wings forward for 'slashing' Islanders' Scott Mayfield
The league's department of player safety handed down the fine Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the first period of the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Islanders. Abdelkader was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.
The fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules. The money is designated to go to the players' emergency assistance fund.
