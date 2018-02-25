Skip to Main Content
Infant daughter of Hurricanes' Jordan Staal dies

The Carolina Hurricanes say the infant daughter of team co-captain Jordan Staal has died. Staal missed the team's two games this weekend because of family and personal reasons.

A team spokesman said Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday

Team spokesman Mike Sundheim said Sunday that Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday.

Staal missed the team's two games this weekend because of family and personal reasons.

A statement issued by the team requested privacy for the family.

