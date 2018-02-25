Infant daughter of Hurricanes' Jordan Staal dies
The Carolina Hurricanes say the infant daughter of team co-captain Jordan Staal has died. Staal missed the team's two games this weekend because of family and personal reasons.
A team spokesman said Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday
Team spokesman Mike Sundheim said Sunday that Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday.
A statement issued by the team requested privacy for the family.