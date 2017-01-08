It seems as though Jonathan Toews has ended up on the wrong side of a Patrick Kane bet.

Kane tweeted out a picture of the Winnipeg native wearing a Team USA jersey after the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night. 

This bet stings more than most as Canada recently lost to USA in the 2017 world junior championships

Too soon? Team USA fans don't think so:

While some already know, making a bet with Patrick Kane is dangerous. 

We knew something was brewing when Toews tweeted the other day... 

...and Kane's response had everyone waiting curiously. 

Don't worry Toews, you're not the only one who recently suffered a tough loss in a bet.

Remember when LeBron James wore a Chicago Cubs uniform after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade?