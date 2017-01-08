It seems as though Jonathan Toews has ended up on the wrong side of a Patrick Kane bet.
Kane tweeted out a picture of the Winnipeg native wearing a Team USA jersey after the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.
Big win tonight. Big win by USA world juniors too. Now we all get to see @JonathanToews pay up pic.twitter.com/Aq5XlyWtfa—
@88PKane
This bet stings more than most as Canada recently lost to USA in the 2017 world junior championships.
Too soon? Team USA fans don't think so:
@88PKane @JonathanToews This pic is everything—
@RobBlackhawk
@88PKane @JonathanToews LEGENDARY—
@artemiypanarins
@88PKane @JonathanToews this is so damn awesome—
@hawknation88
@88PKane @JonathanToews THIS IS AMAZING—
@puppytazer
While some already know, making a bet with Patrick Kane is dangerous.
@88PKane @JonathanToews NEVER MAKE A BET WITH PATRICK KANE CHILDREN—
@Jimmy_Jam96
We knew something was brewing when Toews tweeted the other day...
Tough loss for @TeamCanada at #WJC... even tougher was losing bet to @88PKane—
@JonathanToews
...and Kane's response had everyone waiting curiously.
The fans are in for a treat tomorrow @JonathanToews—
@88PKane
Don't worry Toews, you're not the only one who recently suffered a tough loss in a bet.
Remember when LeBron James wore a Chicago Cubs uniform after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade?
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.