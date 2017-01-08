It seems as though Jonathan Toews has ended up on the wrong side of a Patrick Kane bet.

Kane tweeted out a picture of the Winnipeg native wearing a Team USA jersey after the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.

Big win tonight. Big win by USA world juniors too. Now we all get to see @JonathanToews pay up pic.twitter.com/Aq5XlyWtfa — @88PKane

This bet stings more than most as Canada recently lost to USA in the 2017 world junior championships.

Too soon? Team USA fans don't think so:

@88PKane @JonathanToews This pic is everything — @RobBlackhawk

@88PKane @JonathanToews this is so damn awesome — @hawknation88

While some already know, making a bet with Patrick Kane is dangerous.

@88PKane @JonathanToews NEVER MAKE A BET WITH PATRICK KANE CHILDREN — @Jimmy_Jam96

We knew something was brewing when Toews tweeted the other day...

Tough loss for @TeamCanada at #WJC... even tougher was losing bet to @88PKane — @JonathanToews

...and Kane's response had everyone waiting curiously.

The fans are in for a treat tomorrow @JonathanToews — @88PKane

Don't worry Toews, you're not the only one who recently suffered a tough loss in a bet.

Remember when LeBron James wore a Chicago Cubs uniform after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade?