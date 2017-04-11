Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper will lead Team Canada at the world hockey championship in Paris next month.
Cooper heads up a coaching staff that also includes Gerard Gallant, Dave Hakstol and Dave King.
Ron Hextall was named the team's general manager last week.
"Canada has tremendous depth in both its player and coaching pool, and we are fortunate to welcome a blend of experience and new faces to our program for this year's IIHF world championship," said Hockey Canada president Tom Renney.
Cooper, a native of Prince George, B.C., will make his debut behind the Canadian bench after the Lightning fell one point shy of Toronto for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
He has coached Tampa since 2013 and wasn't an assistant coach for Team North America at last fall's World Cup of Hockey.
Two-time defending champion Canada opens play May 5 against the Czech Republic.
Rosters will be announced later.
