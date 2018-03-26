Gaudreau leaves Flames to be with family after father's cardiac event

​The Calgary Flames say star forward Johhny Gaudreau will miss Monday night's game in Los Angeles after returning home to New Jersey to be with his ailing father.

The NHL team said in a release that Guy Gaudreau suffered a cardiac event on Sunday and is undergoing medical procedures.

Gaudreau, 24, will remain with his family until further notice.

He leads the Flames in scoring this season with 82 points on 23 goals and 59 assists in 76 games.

Calgary (35-31-10) is fifth in the Pacific Division with 80 points, nine behind St. Louis and Los Angeles. The Blues occupy the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.