Bower's grandson, Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie
Toronto icon died last week after short battle with pneumonia
Johnny Bower's grandson and Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan will be among the speakers at Wednesday's memorial service for the Hall of Fame goalie.
Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen will be the master of ceremonies for the event at Air Canada Centre.
Johnny Bower III and Shanahan will pay tribute to Bower from the podium while former teammates Frank Mahovlich, Ron Ellis and Dave Keon will also attend the event.
The 48th Highlanders band — who have played at the Leafs home opener since 1931 — will also be involved.
Bower spent 11 seasons with the Maple Leafs and led them to four Stanley Cup titles, including their last one in 1967.
A beloved Leafs icon long after his retirement, Bower died Dec. 26 at age 93 after falling ill with pneumonia.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> will host a Celebration of Life event honouring Johnny Bower on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanadaCentre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanadaCentre</a>.<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/vQKsEdcFbK">https://t.co/vQKsEdcFbK</a> <a href="https://t.co/RvBPYZAsJc">pic.twitter.com/RvBPYZAsJc</a>—@MapleLeafs
His family held a private funeral in Oakville, Ont.
Fans are welcome to attend Wednesday's memorial with seating available in the arena stands. Floor seating will be reserved for the family and special guests. Doors open at 2 p.m.
The team also planned to pay tribute to Bower before Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
