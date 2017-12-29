Skip to Main Content
Leafs legend Johnny Bower to be celebrated Jan. 3 at public ceremony

Leafs legend Johnny Bower to be celebrated Jan. 3 at public ceremony

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that the club will host a celebration of life honouring legend Johnny Bower.

Hall of Fame goalie died Tuesday after short battle with pneumonia

The Canadian Press ·
The Toronto Maple Leafs will celebrate the life of the late Johnny Bower in a public ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Air Canada Centre. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that the club will host a celebration of life honouring legend Johnny Bower.

The event, which will include past and present Maple Leaf players and guests from the NHL, will be open to the public and will take place at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 3.

Bower, a Hall of Fame goaltender who remained a beloved face of the Leafs long after his retirement form the NHL, died Tuesday at age 93 after a short battle with pneumonia.

A private funeral for Bower has also been planned and will be held in Oakville, Ont.

Bower spent 11 seasons with the Maple Leafs and led them to four Stanley Cup titles, including their last one in 1967.

