Sabres' Johan Larsson suspended 2 games for cross-check

The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Johan Larsson two games for cross-checking Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck in the face.

The league's department of player safety issued the ruling after conducting a hearing with Larsson on Friday, a day after Buffalo's 4-2 loss to the Panthers. Larsson was already facing a one-game suspension after being issued a 10-minute match penalty and 10-minute major for his hit to Trocheck with 35 seconds left in the game.

The hit occurred after Trocheck and Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe got their sticks up during a skirmish at the Panthers blue line. Larsson skated toward Trocheck and cross checked him. Larsson's stick initially hit Trocheck high on the left shoulder and then rode up to connect with the player's cheek.

Larsson will lose close to $15,900 in salary and miss Buffalo's home games against St. Louis on Saturday and Anaheim on Tuesday.