It appears the Joffrey Lupul saga with the Toronto Maple Leafs will have another chapter. 

According to a report on Thursday, Lupul will undergo an independent medical exam to determine his health. 

Lupul made headlines earlier this week suggesting the Maple Leafs "cheated" after the forward failed a medical exam. 

The oft-injured Maple Leaf missed the last 31 games of the 2015-16 season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. He hasn't played in the NHL since Feb. 6, 2016. 

Putting Lupul on the injured reserve would open a roster spot for the Leafs and offers an advantage to the team in terms of the salary cap.

The 33-year-old is in the final year of his five-year contract worth $26.25 million US that has an annual average value of $5.25 million. 

Lupul hasn't played more than 70 games in a season since the 2008-09 campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers. 