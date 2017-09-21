It appears the Joffrey Lupul saga with the Toronto Maple Leafs will have another chapter.

According to a report on Thursday, Lupul will undergo an independent medical exam to determine his health.

Hearing,even though Joffrey Lupul is not seeking a 2nd opinion, the NHL Is going to have him medically evaluated by an independent doctor. — @JSportsnet

Lupul made headlines earlier this week suggesting the Maple Leafs "cheated" after the forward failed a medical exam.

The oft-injured Maple Leaf missed the last 31 games of the 2015-16 season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. He hasn't played in the NHL since Feb. 6, 2016.

League source confirms Joffrey Lupul will have an independent medical exam to determine his health status. Timing to be determined. — @mirtle

Putting Lupul on the injured reserve would open a roster spot for the Leafs and offers an advantage to the team in terms of the salary cap.

The 33-year-old is in the final year of his five-year contract worth $26.25 million US that has an annual average value of $5.25 million.

Lupul hasn't played more than 70 games in a season since the 2008-09 campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers.