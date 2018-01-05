Things get hairy in scrap between Nazem Kadri and Joe Thornton
Joe Thornton's mountain-man beard was an early casualty Thursday night as the San Jose Sharks visited the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto centre rips some of San Jose star's beard off in 1st-period fight
Joe Thornton's mountain-man beard was an early casualty Thursday night as the San Jose Sharks visited the Toronto Maple Leafs.
It was a frigid -26 C with the wind chill outside but it was hot from the get-go inside the Air Canada Centre with Thornton and Toronto's Nazem Kadri dropping the gloves two seconds in after slashing each other at the opening faceoff like manic lumberjacks.
The 38-year-old Thornton lost part of his impressive beard during the scrap, thanks to Kadri hanging on to his beard rather than his jersey as he was twirled around by the bigger Shark.
A hunk of Thornton's beard was left on the ice, ultimately finding its way to the glove of backup goalie Aaron Dell on the San Jose bench.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.