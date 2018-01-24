Sharks' Joe Thornton likely out 'several weeks' with MCL injury

San Jose's pursuit of the Pacific Division-leading Las Vegas Knights became more challenging Wednesday.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson told reporters that veteran centre Joe Thornton would miss at least two weeks and likely "several weeks" with medial collateral ligament damage in his right knee. The NHL team is awaiting MRI results.

The 38-year-old was injured with 40 seconds left in regulation of Tuesday night's 5-4 overtime loss to visiting Winnipeg when teammate Mikkel Boedker fell on Thornton's leg as he was tumbling to the ice.

Thornton is second to defenceman Brent Burns in Sharks' scoring this season with 36 points in 47 games, including a team-high seven power-play goals.

"We have a much better chance with him in the lineup," Sharks forward Joe Pavelski said of Thornton following Tuesday's loss, "but if he's going to miss a little of time, someone's going to have to step up and get the job done."

The native of London, Ont., has been quite durable in his career, having played fewer than 79 games of a 82-game NHL campaign just six times in his previous 19 seasons.

After last season, Thornton had major surgery on his left knee after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and MCL.

Thornton, who is making $8 million US on a one-year contract, is second among active NHL players in points with 1,427, trailing only Calgary's Jaromir Jagr (1,921). He is also 12th on the league's all-time assists list with 1,030.

San Jose (26-14-7) will enter Thursday's game against the New York Rangers nine points behind the expansion Golden Knights (32-11-4) in the Pacific.