The Dallas Stars' nightmare season continued as Jiri Hudler's scored an own goal on Thursday night.

With Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen on the bench for a delayed Ottawa penalty, Hudler sent a drop pass back to his defencemen, but the puck found its way into the back of his team's net.

The own goal gave the Senators a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the first period.

And Ottawa's Twitter account couldn't get enough of the goal.

Me: *covers mouth with hand* show that own goal again!



Also me: ok. pic.twitter.com/ZWsft8MRPe — @Senators

Unfortunately for Hudler, he left fans unimpressed ... to say the least.

Jiri Hudler has scored 3 goals this season......one of them into his own net. Do you still wish he resigned in Calgary? — @jhump_13

Jiri Hudler has as many own goals as Cody Eakin has regular goals. — @JoshL1220

Jiri Hudler is drunk — @brayden_laidlaw

Why Jiri Hudler is still out there is beyond me.... — @ArronMEllis

Dallas (21-24-10) has just 52 points this season — only ahead of Arizona and Colorado.

The Senators ended the night with a 3-2 win over the Stars, with Hudler's marker being the difference.