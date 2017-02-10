The Dallas Stars' nightmare season continued as Jiri Hudler's scored an own goal on Thursday night. 

With Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen on the bench for a delayed Ottawa penalty, Hudler sent a drop pass back to his defencemen, but the puck found its way into the back of his team's net.

The own goal gave the Senators a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the first period. 

And Ottawa's Twitter account couldn't get enough of the goal.

Unfortunately for Hudler, he left fans unimpressed ... to say the least. 

Dallas (21-24-10) has just  52 points this season — only ahead of Arizona and Colorado. 

The Senators ended the night with a 3-2 win over the Stars, with Hudler's marker being the difference.