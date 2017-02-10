The Dallas Stars' nightmare season continued as Jiri Hudler's scored an own goal on Thursday night.
With Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen on the bench for a delayed Ottawa penalty, Hudler sent a drop pass back to his defencemen, but the puck found its way into the back of his team's net.
@Senators
The own goal gave the Senators a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the first period.
And Ottawa's Twitter account couldn't get enough of the goal.
Me: *covers mouth with hand* show that own goal again!—
@Senators
Also me: ok. pic.twitter.com/ZWsft8MRPe
Unfortunately for Hudler, he left fans unimpressed ... to say the least.
Jiri Hudler has scored 3 goals this season......one of them into his own net. Do you still wish he resigned in Calgary?—
@jhump_13
Jiri Hudler has as many own goals as Cody Eakin has regular goals.—
@JoshL1220
Jiri Hudler is drunk—
@brayden_laidlaw
Why Jiri Hudler is still out there is beyond me....—
@ArronMEllis
Dallas (21-24-10) has just 52 points this season — only ahead of Arizona and Colorado.
The Senators ended the night with a 3-2 win over the Stars, with Hudler's marker being the difference.
