Jim Diamond

The cbc.ca login and signup tools are temporarily unavailable for maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.
Latest NHL Stories
- In Crosby vs. McDavid, goalies and Kessel steal the show
- Canadiens snap 7-game skid as offence comes to life against Panthers
- Jake Virtanen's suddenly hot stick lifts Canucks past Wild
- Kings gut Senators on Adrian Kempe's late equalizer, SO winner
- Matthew Tkachuk leads Flames' rally to take down Preds in SO
Latest Sports Stories
- In Crosby vs. McDavid, goalies and Kessel steal the show
- Hip Check: Talbot and Murray overshadow hyped McDavid vs. Crosby showdown
- Clayton Kershaw erases demons as Dodgers take down Astros in Game 1 of World Series
- Jake Virtanen's suddenly hot stick lifts Canucks past Wild
- Kings gut Senators on Adrian Kempe's late equalizer, SO winner