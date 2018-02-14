Skip to Main Content
Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks signed GM Jim Benning to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday.

Edmonton native has served in role since May 2014

The Canadian Press ·
Prior to joining the Canucks, Jim Benning spent seven seasons as the Boston Bruins assistant GM, earning a Stanley Cup ring in 2011. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
Benning, an Edmonton native, has served four years in the role since joining the Canucks in May 2014.

"I'm grateful to the Aquilini family and to Trevor Linden for the commitment they've made to me and for their confidence in our long-term vision for the Vancouver Canucks," Benning said in a statement. "I'm excited about the direction of our team and the depth and talent we continue to build.

I believe we are on the right track and I am pleased to continue the work we started four years ago when we set out to build a championship team."

Prior to joining the Canucks, Benning spent seven seasons as the Boston Bruins assistant GM, earning a Stanley Cup ring in 2011. He also served as the Buffalo Sabres director of amateur scouting for 12 years.

Benning played 12 NHL seasons as a defenceman with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver.

