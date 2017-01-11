The Toronto Maple Leafs traded goaltender Jhonas Enroth to the Anaheim Ducks early Wednesday morning for a seventh-round draft pick in next year's NHL draft.

Enroth signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in the off-season but struggled this season, posting a 0-3-1 record with a 3.94 goals-against-average and .872 save percentage.

Toronto waived Enroth in December and then assigned him to its American Hockey League affiliate, the Marlies, where he was 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .904 save percentage. The 28-year-old Swede was recalled from the AHL on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.