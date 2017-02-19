Josh Morrissey scored the winner early in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Sunday.

Morrissey's winner came at 2:33 when his wrist shot from the blue line eluded Mike Condon in the Ottawa goal.

Dustin Byfuglien and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets (28-29-5), who won their second straight game. Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had two assists while Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Zack Smith pulled the Senators to within a goal when a redirected pass hit his skate and went in at 5:05. Ottawa thought it had tied the game in the dying seconds but a no goal call stood as there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the ruling.

Mark Stone had the other goal for the Senators (31-20-6), who also got two assists from Erik Karlsson and 17 saves from Condon.

Ottawa, which is already without forward Bobby Ryan because of an injured finger, also lost forwards Mike Hoffman and Stone.

Hoffman left in the first period with an undisclosed injury while Stone took an elbow to the head from Jacob Trouba seven minutes into the third period and didn't return.

The Jets were outshot 10-7 in the first period despite carrying most of the play. Six of Ottawa's shots came in the final four minutes of the period.

Byfuglien opened the scoring just 69 seconds into the game with a shot that beat Condon from the face-off circle to his left.

Perreault gave the Jets a 2-0 lead with a swing-around backhand from the top of the crease that beat Condon at 12:28 of the first.

The Senators had some chances in the period but none better than a two-on-one that ended with Tommy Wingels missing an open net on a pass from Curtis Lazar.

Stone's power-play goal at 5:10 was the only marker of the second period and it cut the Jets' lead to 2-1. Stone took a pass from Karlsson and fired a quick shot from the slot over the left shoulder of Hellebuyck.