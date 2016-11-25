Colin Wilson and Ryan Johansen scored twice, Mike Fisher added three assists and the Nashville Predators defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Friday.

While Winnipeg opened the scoring, after Dustin Byfuglien's wrist shot deflected off of Wilson's stick to beat Pekka Rinne on the glove side at 5:14 in the first period, the Jets (9-12-2) closed out their five-game road trip–in which they scored six goals and allowed 20–with their fifth straight loss.

Nashville, on the other hand, are winners of three straight. In addition to Johansen and Wilson, James Neal also scored while Rinne made 22 saves to help the Predator continue their home dominance, improving to 8-1-1.

"Right now, I think our guys are doing a good job defensively, and because of that, good things are happening offensively," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "We're getting out of our end, we're making good decisions through the neutral zone, that allows us to play in the offensive zone."

Kicking it into overdrive

"When things start snowballing, sometimes it's tough to reverse course," Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. "I think we just kind of have our game in neutral right now. We've got to kick it into overdrive."

Wilson tied it at 5:39 of the second. Fisher had the puck on the right boards near the faceoff circle and sent a pass to Wilson in front, where he had an easy tap-in for his third of the season. The three assists equalled a career high for Nashville's captain.

"We're just going to have to play fairly close to perfect mentally," Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. "That first goal that we gave up, we've got two guys behind the net. We just can't. We don't have that margin for error right now."

Johansen followed 1:08 later on the power play.

Fisher sent a pass from the right faceoff dot to Johansen at the left dot, where he beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer. Hellebuyck finished with 25 saves.

Rinne's toughest stop came against fellow Finn Patrik Laine at 9:29 of the second. Rinne was able to kick away Laine's snap shot from the right side.

Jets silenced

"He has such a great shot," Rinne said of his World Cup teammate. "That was his only chance tonight. They didn't have much to be honest with you. We played a solid game."

Neal made it 3-1 with 2:06 remaining in the second on the power play.

With two seconds remaining in major boarding penalty assessed to Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev, Neal's wrist shot from the left faceoff dot sailed toward the Jets net. In the slot, Jets defenceman Mark Stuart tried to swat the puck out of midair, but tipped it over Hellebuyck's shoulder and into the net.

Neal did not return to the ice following the second period. The team announced the he was out with an upper-body injury.

Tanev's penalty was committed against Nashville's Colton Sissons, who did not return to the game following the hit.

Laviolette did not have an update on Neal or Sissons following the game.

Wilson scored his second of the game at 2:13 of the third and Johansen struck again at 8:15.