The Winnipeg Jets on Friday placed rookie forward Patrik Laine on injured reserve with a concussion.

The move is retroactive to Jan. 7, the day Laine was hit by Buffalo Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.

Laine, who was named to the NHL all-star team earlier this week, is the league's rookie scoring leader with 21 goals and 37 points through 42 games, ahead of Toronto's Auston Matthews who has 35 points.

There is still no timetable for his return.