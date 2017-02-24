Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect behind the theft of Winnipeg Jets memorabilia that was destined for charity.

Police and True North Sports & Entertainment say the items were stolen from the MTS Centre on Monday afternoon.

The Jets say the items taken include a jersey signed by defenceman Dustin Byfuglien and a Heritage Classic jacket autographed by former Jets star Dale Hawerchuk.

Police say the male suspect had earlier stolen some clothing from a vehicle before breaking into the MTS Centre.

In addition to the signed memorabilia, the suspect also made off with a laptop computer, a tablet computer and a number of un-activated iPhones from offices in the centre.

True North Sports & Entertainment owns the Jets and MTS Centre.