​Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg's three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The Jets, coming off a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, also got goals from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves

Matthew Peca got his first NHL goal for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots.

The Jets got outshot 17-6 in the first period, but Scheifele scored on the power play for the lone goal.

After Peca tied it early in the second, the Jets scored three times to lead 4-1 after two periods.

Ehlers scored on his penalty shot at 4:30 after being hooked by Kucherov. Trouba got his goal just 49 seconds after Ehlers, and Byfuglien made it 4-1 with 5:16 left in the period.

Winnipeg had been outscored 52-25 in the second period entering the game.

Palat and Ehlers traded goals in the third before Kucherov got two power-play goals, with the second pulling Tampa Bay within 5-4 at 17:29.

Laine, who also had two assists, helped secure the win with an empty-netter with 1:23 remaining.