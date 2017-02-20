The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba for two games for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone.

The incident occurred at 6:42 of the third period of Winnipeg's 3-2 win in Ottawa on Sunday.

Stone had just made a pass in the Winnipeg zone when Trouba hit him with an open-ice elbow to the head.

Stone did not return to the game but has travelled with the Senators for their upcoming road trip. Trouba was assessed a minor penalty at the time of the play.

A first-time offender, Trouba will forfeit $33,333.34 US in salary.

He will miss Winnipeg's games Tuesday in Toronto and Feb. 28 at home to Minnesota. He will be eligible to return when Winnipeg hosts St. Louis on March 3.