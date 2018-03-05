Skip to Main Content
Reeling Blues lose injured Jay Bouwmeester for rest of season

Reeling Blues lose injured Jay Bouwmeester for rest of season

The free-falling St. Louis Blues will be without defenceman Jay Bouwmeester for the rest of the season with a left hip injury. General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester needs four to six months to recover.

D-man needs 4-6 months to rehab left hip, forward Scottie Upshall also sidelined

The Associated Press
Blues head coach Mike Yeo won't have defenceman Jay Bouwmeester at his disposal the rest of the season as the veteran defenceman needs four to six months to recover from a left hip injury. The Edmonton native was limited to 35 games this season. (Elsa/Getty Images)
The free-falling St. Louis Blues will be without defenceman Jay Bouwmeester for the rest of the season with a left hip injury.

General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester will be sidelined four to six months and that forward Scottie Upshall will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a knee injury.

St. Louis has lost eight of its past 10 games to fall out of the top three in the Central Division and out of a playoff position entirely in the Western Conference.

The 34-year-old Bouwmeester has only dressed in 35 games this season and has two goals and five assists. But the Edmonton native was averaging 20 minutes a game when in the lineup, ice time the Blues will have to make up for.

Upshall, who injured a knee Saturday against Dallas, has seven goals and 11 assists in 61 games.

