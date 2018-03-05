Reeling Blues lose injured Jay Bouwmeester for rest of season
D-man needs 4-6 months to rehab left hip, forward Scottie Upshall also sidelined
The free-falling St. Louis Blues will be without defenceman Jay Bouwmeester for the rest of the season with a left hip injury.
General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester will be sidelined four to six months and that forward Scottie Upshall will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a knee injury.
St. Louis has lost eight of its past 10 games to fall out of the top three in the Central Division and out of a playoff position entirely in the Western Conference.
The 34-year-old Bouwmeester has only dressed in 35 games this season and has two goals and five assists. But the Edmonton native was averaging 20 minutes a game when in the lineup, ice time the Blues will have to make up for.
Upshall, who injured a knee Saturday against Dallas, has seven goals and 11 assists in 61 games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.