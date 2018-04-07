Jagr not ready to retire, won't rule out NHL return

Jaromir Jagr has no plans to retire and has not ruled out a return to the NHL for the 2018-19 season, according to the New York Times.

Jagr was waived by the Calgary Flames on Jan. 28, less than three weeks before his 46th birthday, after struggling and missing time with a knee injury.

After clearing waivers, he was assigned to his hometown team, HC Kladno in the Czech second division, which he owns. Jagr returned to play shortly after joining Kladno but reaggravated his knee injury and hasn't played since.

"I would be more happy if I was in the NHL now, but as a second option, this is the place I want to be," Jagr told the Times. "I got an opportunity and for whatever reason I didn't play my best and I got injured ... I'm kind of practicing on my own slowly. I want to get completely healthy and then see what happens. I don't want to retire yet. I can always play here. My plan is just to get healthy first and then see how far I can go."

Jagr tallied a goal and six assists in 22 games for Calgary before being waived. In 24 NHL seasons, he ranks third in NHL history in games played (1,733) and goals (766), and second in points (1,921). He also spent five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (2004-05, 2008-11).