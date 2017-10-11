Veteran forward Jaromir Jagr is set to make his debut for the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old, who signed a one-year, $1 million US contract on Oct. 4, has been skating on a line with left wing Kris Versteeg and centre Sam Bennett in practice. He'll play alongside them against the Kings.

"He's practised on that line, he's been here a week … there's no need to make it any bigger than it is," coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters. "We've had those chats already, now they've just got to go out and play."

Jagr is embarking on his 24th NHL season after putting up 16 goals and 46 points with the Florida Panthers in the 2016-17 campaign.

"I always go there to perform at a high level. It's not about me. It's about the team and about my teammates," Jagr said. "I want to help them. I don't want to be there just to be there. I want to help them, make them better."