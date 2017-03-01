Veteran NHL forward Jarome Iginla is reuniting with head coach Darryl Sutter in Los Angeles.

The Kings on Wednesday dealt a 2018 conditional fourth-round draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche for the 39-year-old right-winger. It's believed that if the playoff-related conditions aren't met or Iginla doesn't re-sign with L.A., the fourth-round pick disappears.

Iginla spent the first 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Flames in Calgary, where Sutter was head coach from 2003 to 2006.

Iginla had publicly stated he was open to a trade out of Colorado as the Avalanche sit last in the league with a 17-40-3 record and could also deal fellow forwards Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog.

In the final year of his contract, Iginla has eight goals and 18 points in 61 games, a far cry from the days when he was scoring 50 goals in Calgary. In 225 outings with the Avalanche, he posted 124 points on 59 goals and 65 assists.

Iginla, though, has been a force in the playoffs with 68 points in 81 contests.

With the Kings, who were two points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, Iginla could have a chance to win his first Stanley Cup. ​

In 1,535 NHL regular-season games, the Edmonton native ranks 16th on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list (619) and 34th on the all-time points list (1,291). He has also recorded 1,024 penalty minutes and a plus-39 rating.

On Dec. 10, 2016, Iginla became the 16th player in NHL history to appear in 1,500 games.

Calgary traded Iginla to Pittsburgh on March 28, 2013 for Kenny Agostino, Ben Hanowski and the Penguins' first-round pick (Morgan Klimchuk) in the 2013 draft. He signed a free-agent contract with Boston that summer and joined the Avalanche in the summer of 2014 as a free agent.