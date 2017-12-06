Flames forward Jaromir Jagr will miss Calgary's game against the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night with a lower-body injury.
Head coach Glen Gulutzan confirmed at the Flames' morning skate that the 45-year-old Jagr will miss his 11th game of the season.
Jagr, second in NHL career points (1,921) behind only Wayne Gretzky, has one goal and seven points in 17 games this season.
The Czech star also missed Calgary's 4-1 loss to Toronto on Nov. 28, meaning he will not face the Maple Leafs in what might be the last season of his storied career.
The former Stanley Cup and Hart Trophy winner has 34 goals and 79 points in 64 career games against Toronto.
