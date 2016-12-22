Jaromir Jagr sits alone atop his own mountain.

The 44-year-old Florida Panther drew an assist on Aleksander Barkov's goal at 13:20 of the third period Thursday night against the Boston Bruins to move past Mark Messier and into sole possession of second on the National Hockey League's career scoring list, behind only Wayne Gretzky.

Jagr, though, said previously he considers Gretzky's 2,857 career points to be otherworldly and so considers No. 2 to be as good as it can get.

Jagr passes Messier pic.twitter.com/l2c8Hpuwil — @myregularface

