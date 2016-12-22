Jaromir Jagr sits alone atop his own mountain.
The 44-year-old Florida Panther drew an assist on Aleksander Barkov's goal at 13:20 of the third period Thursday night against the Boston Bruins to move past Mark Messier and into sole possession of second on the National Hockey League's career scoring list, behind only Wayne Gretzky.
Jagr, though, said previously he considers Gretzky's 2,857 career points to be otherworldly and so considers No. 2 to be as good as it can get.
1888th point pic.twitter.com/xn9HLhk7gn—
@myregularface
Jagr passes Messier pic.twitter.com/l2c8Hpuwil—
@myregularface
More to come.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.