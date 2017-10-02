Veteran free agent Jaromir Jagr has reportedly committed to joining the Calgary Flames for the upcoming NHL season, according to multiple sources.

The 45-year-old, who is No. 2 on the league's career points list with 1,914 points, is expected to sign a one-year, $1-million US deal with an additional $1 million in bonuses, according to hockey insiders Elliotte Friedman and Pierre LeBrun.

Jagr is done to CAL. $1M+$1M in bonuses. I think it might not be announced until he gets to the city, but there is a commitment. — @FriedgeHNIC

Jagr was a member of the Florida Panthers last season, with previous NHL stops with the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jagr was the NHL's MVP in 1999, is a five-time scoring champion and helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. He's also helped his native Czech Republic win Olympic gold in 1998 and gold at the world championships in 2005 and 2010.

One more 82-game season would put Jagr at the top of the NHL's career games played list. He currently ranks fourth with 1,711, 56 behind leader Gordie Howe's 1,767.

