Jets' Jacob Trouba out 6-8 weeks with reported ankle injury

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba is expected miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice announced Monday.



Maurice said Trouba was injured near the end of Thursday's overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The Winnipeg Sun reports the injury is to Trouba's ankle.



The 23-year-old defenceman ranks second on the team in average ice time (22:10) and hadn't missed a game yet this season. He has three goals, 17 assists and a plus-six rating in 50 games this season.



The Jets are also missing defenceman Dmitry Kulikov, who suffered an upper-body injury Jan. 23, but Maurice has faith in the ability of other Winnipeg blue-liners to step up.



"If we have an area of depth, it's right defence," Maurice said. "That's the one place where if we have a guy go down we have players who want the minutes and can handle the minutes."