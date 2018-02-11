Sabres' Jack Eichel out indefinitely with sprained right ankle

Buffalo Sabres leading scorer Jack Eichel is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a sprained right ankle.

The Sabres issued the update Sunday afternoon, a day after Eichel was hurt in the first period of Buffalo's 4-2 win at Boston. Eichel was attempting to play the puck behind the Bruins net, when he was checked from behind by Boston's Matt Grzelcyk and fell awkwardly into the boards.

Hope Eichel is okay, this didn’t look good <a href="https://t.co/sTkAmK7pnb">pic.twitter.com/sTkAmK7pnb</a> —@mkmolnar

Eichel leads Buffalo with 22 goals and 53 points in 55 games in his third season since being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. Eichel became the franchise's highest-paid player after signing an eight-year, $80 million US contract extension in October. The contract kicks in next season.

Eichel missed the first 21 games of the 2016-17 season with a sprained left ankle.

The Sabres are last in the Eastern Conference standings and are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with less than two months left in the season.

Buffalo is 2-0-1 in its past three, and hosts Colorado on Sunday night.