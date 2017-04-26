Toronto's Mike Babcock, Edmonton's Todd McLellan and Columbus' John Tortorella are the finalists for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL coach of the year.

Members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association voted at the end of the regular season, with the top three designated finalists Wednesday. The winner will be announced June 21 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Babcock led Toronto to a fourth-place finish in the Atlantic Division and the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs were 30th in the NHL the previous season.

Tortorella's Blue Jackets set franchise records for wins, points, home wins and road points. Tortorella won the award with Tampa Bay in 2003-04. McLellan guided Edmonton to its first playoff berth since 2005-06.

Toronto and Edmonton each have had one previous winner. The late Pat Burns won as Leafs coach in 1992-93, while Glen Sather won with the Oilers in 1985-86.

The award honours the late Jack Adams, the longtime coach and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.