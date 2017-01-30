It appears the New York Islanders are on the verge of being stranded without a home.



After hosting the Islanders since 2015, the Barclays Center ownership group determined that the team will not bring in any revenue beyond the 2018-19 season and is prepared to end the partnership, Bloomberg reports.



Average attendance for Islanders games at the arena is 12,828, the third-lowest total in the NHL. Fans have reported poor sightlines from their seats and players have complained about poor ice conditions.



The Islanders moved to the newly-built Barclays Center in 2015 after playing at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island since 1972. The team has no intention of moving back to Long Island, per the report.



Islanders owners Jonathan Ledecky and Scott Malkin are reportedly considering building a new arena adjacent to Citi Field in Queens, home of the New York Mets.



The team's relationship with the Barclays Center is unusual in that the arena pays the Islanders an average annual sum of $53.5 million for control of business operations including ticket and suite sale.