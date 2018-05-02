IIHF punishes Sweden for removing silver medals at world juniors

Five members of Sweden's national junior team and their coach have been disciplined by the International Ice Hockey Federation for removing their silver medals during the closing ceremony of this past year's world junior tournament at Buffalo in January.

The IIHF issued multiple-game suspensions against the players, including defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, the consensus No. 1 pick in the NHL draft in June at Dallas. Dahlin is suspended from playing the first two games of the Under-18 world championship next year, though the ban does not apply to any other league.

Captain Lias Andersson was issued a four-game ban from next year's world juniors in Vancouver and Victoria. Andersson most notably threw his silver medal to a fan in the stands following a 3-1 loss to Canada in the championship game. Andersson said he did it out of frustration and noted he had another silver medal just like it at home.

Lias Andersson throwing his silver medal into the stands. A lucky fan just caught it. <a href="https://t.co/IaKzJf4GJG">pic.twitter.com/IaKzJf4GJG</a> —@TheFlintor

The actions violated an IIHF rule requiring players and team officials to wear medals around their necks during the closing ceremony and post-game media availability.

Head coach Tomas Monten was issued a three-game ban from next year's world juniors for putting the silver medal into his pocket during the ceremony.