You know the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is a big deal in when Grapes gets involved.
Yes, Don Cherry, the irascible - dare we say, icy (?) - star of Coach's Corner on Hockey Night in Canada, took a dignified soaking for charity.
"I might not be the biggest star," he said. "But I'll be the best dressed."
Grapes mentioned he was nominated by Coach's Corner cohort Ron MacLean, who incorporated scrubs, a stick, a salchow and a swim:
Have nominated Eric Lindros, Dr Michael Strong @SchulichMedDent + @CoachsCornerCBC Grapes to #ALSIceBucketChallenge— Ron MacLean (@RonMacLeanCBC)
August 17, 2014
Grapes also acknowledged in a tweet that Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan - "a fine broth of a lad" - nominated him.
We're guessing Shanny did an Irish jig after seeing Grapes water his flowered jacket in support of the fight against Lou Gehrig's disease.
"Beauty," indeed!
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.