Hurricanes hires Rod Brind'Amour as head coach, Waddell as GM

The Carolina Hurricanes have hired former captain and current assistant Rod Brind'Amour as their head coach.

The team also announced Tuesday that team president Don Waddell will take over as the full-time general manager after serving as the acting GM.

The team scheduled a news conference Wednesday to discuss the moves.

Brind'Amour captained the Hurricanes' only Stanley Cup championship team in 2006. He replaces Bill Peters, who opted out of his contract last month following his fourth year and subsequently was hired by the Calgary Flames.

The 47-year-old Brind'Amour has been an assistant with Carolina since 2011. He spent half of his 20-season NHL career with the Hurricanes.