NHL playoff notes: Capitals goalie Braden Holtby draws back in for Game 3

Braden Holtby is getting a chance to regain his form in goal and help Washington cut into a 2-0 deficit in their opening-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz told reporters Tuesday that the 2016 Vezina Trophy winner will start Game 3 in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET

Philipp Grubauer, who started 10 of the Capitals' final 16 regular-season games, allowed a combined eight goals on 49 shots in the first two games to the Blue Jackets. In his third full season with Washington, the 26-year-old German posted a .925 save percentage in that late-season stretch but was pulled in favour of Holtby to start the third period of Columbus' 5-4 overtime victory in Game 2.

What. A. Save.<br>Braden Holtby with authority. <a href="https://t.co/0BFf1v1T0Y">pic.twitter.com/0BFf1v1T0Y</a> —@ianoland

Trotz rewarded Holtby with Tuesday's start after the eighth-year NHLer turned aside seven of eight shots over 32 minutes 15 seconds of play on Sunday.

The native of Lloydminster, Sask., struggled late in the regular campaign, going 8-7-2 with a 3.35 goals-against average and .886 save percentage over his final 17 games.

"The body of work of both those guys has been terrific," Trotz said Monday. "Obviously, a little longer than. I have absolute confidence in both goalies. They've been terrific. They've won a lot of games. And one thing about them is they bounce back all the time."

Injured Burakovsky takes seat

Captials head coach Barry Trotz has had to juggle forward lines for Tuesday's contest after Austrian forward Andre Burakovsky didn't make the trip to Columbus, meaning he'll also sit out Game 4.

Washington's 23-year-old left-winger is apparently nursing an upper-body injury from absorbing a hit from Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner in the first period of Sunday's Game 2 overtime loss in their first-round series. He took five shifts and played two minutes 12 seconds.

Burakovsky's production dipped this season despite the fact he matched the previous season's goal total with 12. His 13 assists were 10 fewer than the 2016-17 campaign, so he finished with 25 points in 56 games, but was strong ahead of the post-season with three goals and six points in eight outings.

Czech centre Jakub Vrana, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday, will take Burakovsky's spot in the lineup alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie on the second line. Oshie sat out Tuesday morning's skate but reportedly will play. Travis Boyd filled in on practise rushes. The 24-year-old rookie didn't suit up for the first two games of the series.

Jets D-man Myers doubtful for Tuesday

Paul Maurice might have to insert a playoff rookie into his lineup to take the place of a giant, shutdown defenceman on Tuesday night in Minnesota.

The Winnipeg Jets head coach is likely to be without the six-foot-eight Tyler Myers for Game 4 of the Western Conference quarter-final at 8 p.m. ET.

Myers, 28, collided awkwardly with big Wild forward Marcus Foligno and was forced to leave Game 3, won 6-2 by Minnesota. The Houston native had two goals and an assist in the first two contests after compiling 36 points over 82 games in the regular season.

Walk in and let 'em know who you are, Tyler Myers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/laFKu8s5It">pic.twitter.com/laFKu8s5It</a> —@NHL

Fellow defenceman Tucker Poolman of East Grand Forks, Minn., could suit up for Winnipeg after picking up a goal and two points in 24 games with the Jets earlie this season. The 24-year-old was paired with Ben Chiarot at Tuesday's morning skate.

Maurice can't afford another loss on the blue-line with veteran Toby Enstrom already sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Defenceman Sami Niku, who scored in his NHL debut with the Jets recently, has been recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League as insurance.

Penguins' Hornqvist to miss Game 4

Pittsburgh will attempt to take a 3-1 stranglehold in its Eastern Conference quarter-final on Wednesday night, but head coach Mike Sullivan won't have scoring forward Patric Hornqvist at his disposal.

The 31-year-old Swede, coming off a 29-goal regular season, will miss Game 4 with an upper-body injury. Sullivan said the right-winger is day to day after suffering the injury in the Penguins' 5-1 win over the Flyers at Philadelphia.

The Penguins' power play in the 70 games Patric Hornqvist played this regular season: 64-229 (27.9 percent).<br><br>The Penguins' power play in the 12 games Patric Hornqvist missed this regular season: 4-31 (12.9 percent). —@SethRorabaugh

At Tuesday's practice, Dominik Simon worked with centre Sidney Crosby and second-year winger Jake Guentzel.

"Horny's not an easy guy to replace," Sullivan said. "He's a unique player for us, and he brings a lot. I think we're just going to have to, by committee, pick up the pieces and make sure that the opportunities that are given to others that Horny normally fills, they're going to get a great opportunity to help this team win a game."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pens</a> lines without Hornqvist and Letang:<br><br>Guentzel-Crosby-Simon<br>Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel<br>Sheary-Brassard-Rust<br>Aston-Reese-Sheahan-Kuhnhackl<br><br>Dumoulin-Hunwick<br>Maatta-Schultz<br>Oleksiak-Ruhwedel<br><br>-MC —@PensInsideScoop

All-star defenceman Kris Letang also missed Tuesday's practice for maintenance but is expected to play Wednesday as the Penguins look to increase their 2-1 best-of-seven series lead.

Flyers' Couturier helped off ice at practice

The Philadelphia Flyers could be down a key forward as they try to even their first-round playoff series with Pittsburgh.

Top-line centre Sean Couturier, who had a career-high 76 points in the regular season but has scored just twice in 21 NHL playoff games, had to be helped off the ice at Tuesday's practice in Voorhees, N.J., and limped the dressing room after colliding with tough guy Radko Gudas.

Nobody from the Flyers wants to talk about the what if scenario with Sean Couturier yet, but if he can’t play tomorrow the potential options are to move Nolan Patrick up to the top line or put Claude Giroux in the middle. Either way, Couturier would be a HUGE loss if he can’t go. —@drosennhl

Head coach Dave Hakstol made several lineup changes Tuesday, including the insertion of Jake Voracek on the top unit with Flyers regular-season scoring leader Claude Giroux and Couturier.

It's believed second-line left-winger Oskar Lindblom, who has struggled offensively, will be out of the lineup based on Tuesday's practice.

Jordan Weal will make his series debut playing right wing on the third line after collecting four points in the regular season against Pittsburgh.