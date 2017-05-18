Finland defeated the United States 2-0 Thursday in the quarter-finals to knock Jeff Blashill's young roster out of the men's world hockey championship in Cologne, Germany.

Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Kemppainen scored for Finland to end the Americans' six-game winning run as the Finns advanced to Saturday's semifinals.

Strong defense and a shut-out from Harri Sateri on his fourth start helped Finland surprise the U.S., which had beaten Russia to finish top of its group. The Americans outshot Finland by 26 to 20.

Jimmy Howard, who finished with 18 saves compared to Sateri's 26, produced a save block to deny Valtteri Filppula, but he was beaten by Kemppainen midway through the final period.

"We didn't give up any goals so we feel we performed our game plan pretty well," defenseman Juuso Hietanen said. "We didn't give them any easy chances and we scored an important goal on the power play. Our defense was pretty good all night."

Russia beat the Czech Republic 3-0 in Paris thanks to goals from Dmitri Orlov, Nikita Kucherov and Artemi Panarin.

Canada was scheduled to play Germany in other quarter-final action at 2 p.m. ET.