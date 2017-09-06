Hockey season is less than a month away, but before your favourite players hit the ice, they have to hit the studio.

Welcome to NHL Media Day, where networks get to collect all of the behind-the-scenes footage their hockey-loving hearts desire.

It's also where Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele channels his inner Derek Zoolander with a splash of Horatio Caine.

Yup, you can go ahead and drop the mic on that shoot.

From blue steel to mean muggin,' which also seemed to be a theme of the day.

Mean muggin' with @SanJoseSharks' Martin Jones at #NHLMediaDay 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ng4IYEkjNU — @NHLonNBCSports

But before the intimidation techniques comes the makeup, because Boston Bruins' Tukka Rask knows you have to look good to feel good to play good.

Canadians Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Drouin and Jordan Eberle showed off their fresh gear after heading to new teams this off-season.

We think he looks good in this hat🌸 pic.twitter.com/Uh2gwGKEPj — @GoldenKnights

Even the boys from On The Bench got in on the action.

That's fake Canadian sports broadcasters Jacob Ardown and Olly Postanin, known for their obscure hockey advice video posts teaching the "fundies" (fundamentals) of the game.

And then there was Johnny Gaudreau, who came for the snacks and stayed for the great lighting.

Johnny Hockey stopped by for a snack. 🍿 #NHLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/gbP5KyPbgH — @Sportsnet

The NHL season kicks off on Oct. 4.