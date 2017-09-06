Hockey season is less than a month away, but before your favourite players hit the ice, they have to hit the studio.
Welcome to NHL Media Day, where networks get to collect all of the behind-the-scenes footage their hockey-loving hearts desire.
It's also where Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele channels his inner Derek Zoolander with a splash of Horatio Caine.
Blue steel. @markscheifele55 edition. 😎 pic.twitter.com/BOfiPoPxRv—
@NHLJets
Yup, you can go ahead and drop the mic on that shoot.
.@markscheifele55 practicing his #MicDrop pic.twitter.com/hSi7C3M6LQ—
@WpgJetsPR
From blue steel to mean muggin,' which also seemed to be a theme of the day.
Mean muggin' with @SanJoseSharks' Martin Jones at #NHLMediaDay 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ng4IYEkjNU—
@NHLonNBCSports
Mean muggin the camera. #NHLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/JaLpKk3GDp—
@AnaheimDucks
But before the intimidation techniques comes the makeup, because Boston Bruins' Tukka Rask knows you have to look good to feel good to play good.
Makeup time. 📸🎥 #NHLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/VgFApfceb4—
@NHLBruins
Canadians Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Drouin and Jordan Eberle showed off their fresh gear after heading to new teams this off-season.
We think he looks good in this hat🌸 pic.twitter.com/Uh2gwGKEPj—
@GoldenKnights
how you Drouinnnnn 😎#NHLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/pLA3mfsZRr—
@NHLonNBCSports
.@ebs_14 working the 📸 at #NHLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/GTc0UycBy7—
@NYIslanders
Even the boys from On The Bench got in on the action.
These guys are everywhere. #NHLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/AOh7uGvAkP—
@ArizonaCoyotes
That's fake Canadian sports broadcasters Jacob Ardown and Olly Postanin, known for their obscure hockey advice video posts teaching the "fundies" (fundamentals) of the game.
And then there was Johnny Gaudreau, who came for the snacks and stayed for the great lighting.
Johnny Hockey stopped by for a snack. 🍿 #NHLMediaDay pic.twitter.com/gbP5KyPbgH—
@Sportsnet
The NHL season kicks off on Oct. 4.
